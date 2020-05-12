Safety measures to be in place for June 2 election in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The election on June 2 in Missouri is just several weeks away and county clerks say they are making adjustments for polling locations to make things safer for voters and judges.
The original General Municipal Election for Missouri was scheduled for April 7 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the ongoing pandemic that is sweeping across the nation, county clerks are making things safer by installing protective shields, spacing people out, offering sanitizers and other measures to help prevent the spreading of any germs.
"You possibly can't be prepared for everything that's going to happen but you try to be the best prepared you can be to handle those situations," Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said. "Our main thing is making sure the voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot."
Clark Summers said safety has been the top priority for everyone and has been continuously working to make sure they get all the necessary items to be able to make sure people feel comfortable at the polls.
"Everything is fluid and constantly changing," Clark Summers said. "We're trying to prepare for those things and work through some things that might happen on election day or close to election day. What will we do so we can be prepared."
She said they will have lines on the floor to keep people spaced out in lines, sanitizers for people and wiping off items after use. They even purchased protective shields through a grant received by the Secretary of State’s office.
"We're going to have protective shields. They will be transportable and large," Clark Summer said. "Large enough for our poll pad device to fit through with an opening in it so people can feel protected."
She is also wants to tell people they could wear a mask and even bring their own black ballpoint pens and styluses.
Clark Summers said there may be other options if someone ends up in a hospital or becomes ill.
“We don’t want anyone to go to the election polls if they feel ill,” Clark Summers said. “So they can call our office and we can make arrangements to vote them curbside if they would become ill or something. If they’re in the hospital, we’ll have to make arrangements for those people. Everything is going to be a little different this time.”
Clark Summers said anyone that has any illnesses or disabilities that absentee voting is available to request a ballot by mail through May 20.
She said you can also absentee vote up to June 1 at the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office.
For more information or questions you may have, contact your local county clerk or their website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.