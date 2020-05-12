Paducah police investigating homicide

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, May 12.
According to police, they responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Harrison Street, near Fountain Avenue.
They say they found a woman dead in the yard of a home and a man leaving the area on a bicycle. They say he fled from officers when they tried to stop him, but was caught a few blocks from the scene on 12th Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
