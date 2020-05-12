1 new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 12.
They say the woman, in her 40s, acquired the virus through transmission in the community. She is being placed in isolation.
As of Tuesday, the health department reports a total of 169 lab-confirmed positive cases in the county, including 10 deaths.
They said 10 people have been released from isolation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 112.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.