New drive-thru testing location to open in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare announced it will open a new COVID-19 testing site.
The drive-thru location will be at the former Region’s Bank building at Route 13 and Poplar in Carbondale. It’s in addition to a similar testing site at SIH Urgent Care in Marion.
Both sites are open seven days a week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now allows testing for anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, illness or risk factors without a doctor’s order.
Testing is also available for those with or without symptoms who work in a health care facility, jails or prisons, first responders (paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement, firefighters) and/or support critical infrastructure like grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.
You can call the SIH COVID-19 hotline at 844-988-7800 to reserve a time for your test at either location. Each drive-thru testing site has designated lanes with signage and instructions.
Patients are required to undergo COVID-19 testing at least 72 hours prior to their procedures, have a negative test result and self-isolate from the time of testing to surgery.
With the increased testing capacity, SIH is now able to test all incoming surgical patients in a safe and timely manner.
