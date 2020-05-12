559 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 559 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 510 recoveries in the state on Monday, May 11.
Currently 15,544 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 251 deaths.
So far, TDH said 1,344 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. This is 9 percent of virus cases.
Approximately 8,038 people have recovered from the virus.
TDH reports the average age of a COVID-19 patient in the state is 43.
Data shows individuals 81 and older have the highest percentage of deaths, at 35 percent.
More than 273,000 Tennesseans have been tested for COVID-19.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.