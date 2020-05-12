1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 case in the county on Tuesday, May 12.
The health department reported a woman in her 80s has tested positive for the virus and is in isolation at home.
Currently, 100 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including 14 deaths, 73 cases released from isolation and 13 in isolation.
According to the health department 772 individuals have tested negative for the virus.
