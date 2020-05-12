More than 79K COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the state on Monday, May 11.
Currently, 79,007 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 3,459 deaths in 98 counties.
According to IDPH data, 1,248 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in the ICU. At least 99 cases are in southern Illinois.
Approximately 442,425 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus. For testing locations click here.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
On Monday, Gov. Pritzker announced coronavirus cases in Illinois has not peaked and is projected to do so from mid-May into mid-June.
