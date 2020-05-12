More rain and some thunderstorms expected Wednesday

Pockets of heavier rain and thunderstorms will push in through the morning hours on Wednesday. The best chance for heavier rain will be in the southern half of the Heartland. Lows tonight will not drop much, only dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs on Thursday outside of the showers and thunderstorms will be close to 60 north and close the mid 70s south thanks to a warm front that will lift through the area. Thursday will be warm and windy, with another slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.