Mo. Gov.: Continue social distancing to control COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As the State of Missouri continues to take steps in recovering from COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson doesn’t want residents to ease-up on social distancing.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Gov. Parson called social distancing the most important step in keeping the virus under control.
“Social distancing is the number one thing you can do,” he said. “So, even if you wear a mask, you don’t ever want to be comfortable enough to think that, ‘I don’t have to abide by the social distancing.’ They will tell you that, so doing both is fine, but you just don’t want to get relaxed and think, ‘ok, if I’m wearing a face protection, I can get closer to somebody than what I normally would.’ Again, the most important thing we can do is keep the social distancing," the governor said.
Whether Missourians are at the grocery store, state park or other public place, everyone is encouraged to maintain a six foot distance.
Gov. Parson went onto say he is encouraged by the current state trends in battling COVID-19.
On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 74 new virus cases in the state. This is the lowest one-day increase in Missouri since the middle of March.
Gov. Parson will give his next COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.