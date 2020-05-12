Mark Twain National Forest to host public meetings via teleconference on proposed changes to parks

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Mark Twain National Forest will host public meetings via teleconference on proposed changes to some parks.
Each of the telephone meetings will focus on a different geographic area of the forest:
- May 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Discuss RFS and proposed changes to Salem and Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District
- May 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Discuss RFS and proposed changes to Eleven Point and Poplar Bluff Ranger Districts
- May 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Discuss RFS and proposed changes to Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs and Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger Districts
They will be open to the public by dialing 888-844-9904. The access code is 5072398.
Before attending a teleconference, they ask that you visit the Recreation Site Analysis and Recreation Facility Strategy web page to review a video and associated materials.
The meetings will be recorded.
If you are not able to attend the teleconference meetings, you can email your response by following the directions on the Recreation Facility Strategy website. You can also mail your comments to: ATTN: Recreation Facility Strategy Comment, Mark Twain National Forest, 401 Fairgrounds Rd., Rolla, MO, 65401
The proposed changes are part of a five-year program of work to transition to a sustainable recreation program, called Recreation Facility Strategy. You can click here for more information.
The Forest is currently accepting feedback on the proposed RFS.
They say the increasing costs of operation and maintenance and declining fee collections are two challenges in the recreation program. The Forest developed its draft five-year Recreation Facility Strategy to reach a sustainable recreation program.
