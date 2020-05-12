$13.7M awarded to Ky. for energy needs of low-income households

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The state of Kentucky will receive $13,745,001 for low-income households with home energy costs impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds have been made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to Senator Mitch McConnell, Kentucky has been rewarded $11 billion in CARES Act funds.
Approximately, $3.4 billion in relief will be used to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities.
Nearly 44,000 Kentucky small businesses have accessed more than $5.3 billion in loans to meet payroll and to keep their business open.
Kentucky families received more than $3.2 billion in stimulus funds under the CARES Act..
