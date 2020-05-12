Local food pantries receive thousands in COVID-19 grant funds from BlueCross BlueShield of Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Victory Christian Center of Southern Illinois, Inc. in Carbondale, has received a large grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois (BCBSIL) to help those in need.
The center, which operates a food pantry called Victory Dream Center, received $20,000 to help feed those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in Jackson, Williamson, Union and Perry counties.
“We know COVID-19 is challenging the resources that allow local organizations to provide a safety net for people most in need,” said Steve Hamman, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “While we continue to help ensure our members have access to the care and coverage they need, these grants allow us to broaden our impact and make a difference in the lives of so many.”
BCBSIL awarded 75 organizations across Illinois focused on feeding and caring for those in need.
Each organization selected each received $20,000 from the BCBSIL’s $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.
The following are organizations in southern Illinois which received the BCBSIL funds:
- The Voyage Senior Living: Multiple southern Illinois counties
- Good Samaritan Ministries, A project of Carbondale Interfaith Council: Jackson County and surrounding area
- Herrin House of Hope: Williamson, Jackson and Franklin Counties
- Salvation Army Midland Division: Serves the following Heartland counties: Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Massac, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White and Williamson
- Lighthouse Shelter: Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline and Williamson counties
- Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless: Serves the following Heartland counties: Alexander, Saline, Hamilton, Pulaski, Pope, Union, Williamson, White, Jackson, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Hardin and Gallatin.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.