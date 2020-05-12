Leadwood, Mo. man facing child porn charges

LEADWOOD, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a child poronagraphy investigation.
Paul Ottis Mendoza, 44, of Leadwood, was arrested on Monday, May 11 on a charge of possession of child pornography.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators executed a search warrant on May 11 at Mendoza’s home on Hunt Street. They say they seized child poronagraphy and computer equipment.
The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged him with three counts of possession of child porn.
Mendoza is currently being held without bond.
The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.