Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a baby, toddler and three others have been killed in a suburban St. Louis crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Travon Nelson, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings and overcorrected Saturday afternoon. He then drove into oncoming traffic and struck a cargo van before overturning. The crash killed Nelson, 22-year-old Kristy Monroe, of Mexico, Missouri, along with the baby, toddler and a 16-year-old. The names of the three juveniles weren’t immediately released. The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.