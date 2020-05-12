Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Parson calls it 'encouraging' to see some return to normalcy
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he’s encouraged that residents are returning to some semblance of normal life after weeks of shelter-in-place orders made necessary by the coronavirus. Parson spent the weekend back home in southwestern Missouri and said it was good “to do some of the normal duties in life.” He helped his grandson shop for his first car and took his wife to a restaurant. Missouri confirmed 74 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday; Parson noted that was the lowest one-day total since mid-March. Deaths rose by four to 488.
COUNCILMAN-HARASSMENT COMPLAINT
Complaint against St. Louis County councilman settled
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County has paid $60,000 to settle a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against Councilman Ernie Trakas. Trakas' former assistant, Annette Read, filed the complaint but the specifics were never made public. Lawyers hired by the county cleared Trakas of wrongdoing in November. Read filed the complaint with the county's personnel office. She did not sue Trakas or the county. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch learned about the settlement through a public records request. Trakas and Read are prohibited from commenting on the settlement. Read worked for Trakas for about a year until her employment ended Nov. 1.
MISSOURI STATE-MAJOR DONATION
Missouri State grad gives $12 million to school, foundation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri State University graduate plans to donate up to $12 million to the school and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The gift from the estate of Linda Hale will provide scholarships for students from Barton and Vernon counties. The two organizations said Monday they had received the first part of the gift, about $2.25 million each. Linda Hale and her late husband, Larry, both graduated from Missouri State. The Hales were in the real estate business, and also farmed and raised cattle.
SHOOTING-O'FALLON
13-year-old critically hurt; police say shooter is 16
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Charles County, and authorities say a 16-year-old was the assailant. Police in O’Fallon, Missouri, say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. The victim is in critical condition. The 16-year-old is in juvenile custody. Police say the victim and the shooter are acquainted. No other information was released, including the potential motive for the crime.
FATAL SHOOTING-CHARLESTON
Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Missouri. The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday in Charleston. Officers discovered two people shot inside a vehicle. The driver, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old female passenger is hospitalized and expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Charleston is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis.
OPIOIDS-DATABASE
Days left in fight for Missouri opioid tracking bill
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Lawmakers are still trying to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription medication database as a way to fight opioid misuse. Friday is the deadline to pass bills. The state House on Monday voted to send a panel of negotiators to hash out policy differences on the bill with the Senate. Bill sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder on Monday shared stories about her deceased mother and sister's childhood sexual abuse and medication dependency as she asked lawmakers for their support.
DORA SHOOTING DEATH
Man killed in south-central Missouri; suspect charged
DORA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Missouri say a man was shot to death over the weekend, and a suspect is charged with first-degree murder. KYTV reports the shooting happened Saturday night around Dora, near the Arkansas state line. Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed says the suspected shooter called 911 to report that 22-year-old Devon Massey had been shot. Reed says it took deputies several hours to find Massey on a county road about a mile west of Dora with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspected shooter, Allen Shafer, of West Plains was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.
FIVE KILLED-MISSOURI CRASH
Baby, toddler, 3 others killed in suburban St. Louis crash
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a baby, toddler and three others have been killed in a suburban St. Louis crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Travon Nelson, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings and overcorrected Saturday afternoon. He then drove into oncoming traffic and struck a cargo van before overturning. The crash killed Nelson, 22-year-old Kristy Monroe, of Mexico, Missouri, along with the baby, toddler and a 16-year-old. The names of the three juveniles weren’t immediately released. The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.