Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Child on ventilator due to syndrome related to coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a 10-year-old child has a new syndrome related to the coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the child is on a ventilator. Beshear paused his daily briefing for a moment of silence for the youngster. He says officials believe it’s the only case of a Kentucky child suffering from the syndrome. Dr. Steven Stack is Kentucky’s public health commissioner. He says a small number of children can get a syndrome in which their immune system becomes overactive, causing an inflammatory response. Stack says the illness can manifest itself as a respiratory or gastrointestinal problem.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-REOPENINGS
Bat factory resumes work as Kentucky starts some reopenings
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Major League Baseball may be weeks away from playing ball again. But the Louisville factory that supplies bats to many of its players resumed production Monday in Kentucky. The Hillerich & Bradsby plant that makes Louisville Slugger bats had been idled for nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak. Workers started filling orders for some big leaguers. It comes as other parts of Kentucky’s economy reopen after weeks of shutdowns. Auto dealerships are among sectors allowed to relaunch in-person service on Monday. Also reopening were manufacturing, construction, office-based businesses, dog grooming and photography businesses.
EPA BROWNFIELD GRANTS
EPA grants $1.7M for 5 brownfield sites in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted $1.7 million for five brownfield projects in Kentucky. The grants help communities plan the cleanup and redevelopment of properties that are contaminated or suspected of being contaminated. A release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says $300,000 grants are going to Hazard, Frankfort, Louisville and Florence. A coalition grant of $500,000 is going to Middlesboro and Pineville. Kentucky communities have received about $16 million in EPA brownfield grants since 2007.
FIRE-DEATH
Police: Teen dies, 2 injured in blaze at Kentucky home
CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky teen has died and two adults were injured when their home caught fire. Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT-TV that the blaze was reported about 3 a.m. Monday at a mobile home in Corbin. Jacobs said a teenager died in the fire. He says the teen’s aunt and her boyfriend were injured and taken to a hospital. The teen lived with the aunt. It wasn’t immediately clear how the blaze began. No further information was immediately available.
WASTE TIRES
Grants offered to Kentucky counties for waste tire disposal
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky counties may be able to cover costs of recycling or disposing of waste tires with $4,000 state grants. The Energy and Environment Cabinet says the funds are available through its Division of Waste Management Waste Tire Trust Fund. Division official Gary Logsdon says labor and equipment costs aren’t eligible. Grant applications must be submitted by June 7. The grant covers the one-year period beginning July 1.
HOUSE FIRE FATALITIES
Authorities: Two killed in Kentucky house fire
MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a house fire in Kentucky. News outlets report the Mount Olivet home was engulfed in the blaze when fire crews arrived early Monday morning after getting a call from a neighbor. A state trooper told WKYT-TV that firefighters battled the fire for hours before they were able to enter the house. News outlets report investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. Kentucky State Police did not reveal the identity of the people who died in the blaze. State Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.