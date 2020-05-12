KFVS12 wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS12 has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category of “Overall Excellence” in broadcast journalism.
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the winners of the 2020 competition this week.
“Murrow Awards are one of the highest honors a journalist can achieve,” said Roger Seay, news director for KFVS12. “I couldn’t be prouder of our news staff because this award reflects the solid journalism we try to provide in every newscast.”
According to Seay, KFVS12 won the Murrow Award from its entry that included local coverage of the historic flooding of 2019, the Paducah, Kentucky tornado, the execution of Russell Bucklew, an unsolved murder investigation, along with other local features and general news reporting. The entry was also judged on digital and social media news coverage.
Entries must consist of coverage that aired in the 2019 calendar year.
“I’ve worked in numerous TV stations across the country and Heartland News sets the example for commitment.” said Chris Conroy, vice president and general manager for KFVS12. “The culture of The Heartland and the viewers keep us inspired to be the best we can.”
The winners were judged in 14 regions across the country that include hundreds of local radio and television newsrooms.
News stations, networks, syndication services, program services and digital news organizations are all eligible to enter the awards.
KFVS12 competes in region five that includes entries from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Regional winners automatically advance to the national round of judging. The RTDNA Code of Ethics serves as the basis for judging standards.
Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards.
