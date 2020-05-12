Ill. man arrested after leading officers on chase through 4 Ky. counties

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - An Illinois man was arrested after Kentucky State Police say he led officers on a chase through four counties.
Michael E. Green, 23, of Mounds, Ill., was charged with speeding 26 mph or over speed limit, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, four counts of fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, two counts of murder - police officer (attempt), three counts of wanton endangerment first degree - police officer, resisting arrest and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. first offense (aggravating circumstances).
According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper saw a silver 2020 Nissan Altima on Monday evening going eastbound at the 31 mile marker on Interstate 24 in Livingston County at a high rate of speed.
The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but said it accelerated away and began to swerve in and out of traffic.
KSP said the trooper followed the vehicle through Lyon County where he said he saw the driver toss a suspected handgun from the driver’s side window, which was later recovered. The vehicle then got off at the 56 mile marker and turned back onto I-24, heading westbound.
Other troopers and Lyon County deputies joined the chase.
The vehicle traveled through Livingston County, Marshall County and into McCracken County.
Near the 11 mile marker, troopers say McCracken County deputies successfully used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle, but it continued to go westbound.
Troopers tried to end the chase, but said the driver began swerving toward a trooper and hit the trooper’s cruiser.
They say another trooper then performed a pit maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle near the 9 mile marker.
After a short struggle, they say Michael Green was arrested.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
