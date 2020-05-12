Ill. man arrested after leading officers on chase through 4 Ky. counties

Michael E. Green, 23, of Mounds, Ill., was charged with speeding 26 mph or over speed limit, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, four counts of fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, two counts of murder - police officer (attempt), three counts of wanton endangerment first degree - police officer, resisting arrest and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. first offense (aggravating circumstances).