Gov. Pritzker announces new “All in Illinois” kids content series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced that the All In Illinois website will now offer a kid-friendly content series to connect children and families with educational resources from Illinois museums and attractions.
The content series will feature videos and activities to inspire, educate and entertain children while everyone is stuck at home.
All In Illinois has partnered with the Field Museum in Chicago, John Deere Pavilion in Moline, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and several attractions in southern Illinois.
New kid-friendly content will be released on the website from partners across the state over the next four weeks.
Content will also be featured weekly on social media channels.
The series will kick off with a video from Emily Graslie, Chief Curiosity Correspondent at the Field Museum and host of “Brain Scoop,” a popular vlog on YouTube.
“Our goal is to provide fun and educational activities for children to engage with as we continue to be ‘all in’ and stay home to support each other through this challenging time,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This content series also offers a taste of a variety of family-friendly experiences that will be available to them, once it’s safe to visit.”
