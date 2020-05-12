Fundraising campaign for southern Illinois businesses announces grant recipients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fundraiser to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis announced its first round of grant recipients.
Southern Illinois Strong said it will be awarding 18 local small businesses with a $1,500 grant during the week of May 10.
The following businesses were chosen by a random lottery to receive the funds:
- Kite Hill Vineyards, Carbondale
- The Apple Tree Gift Shop, Murphysboro
- The Waffle Company, Mt. Vernon
- Wildlife Materials, Murphysboro
- Hakuna Matata Kid Care, Inc., Steeleville
- Kruz Kennel Service Inc., Waterloo
- Main Street T's, DuQuoin
- Mann's Sporting Goods, Pinckneyville
- Drakes Jewelry LLC, Benton
- Extreme Exigency LLC, Benton
- Midwest Music Supply, Marion
- Tino's on the Tee, Whittington
- Cristaudo's LLC, Carbondale
- Curl E Q Salon, Harrisburg
- Ned's Shed LLC, Vienna
- Silver Collections, Metropolis
- Sixth & Vintage Boutique & Market, Metropolis
- Southern Illinois Inflatables LLC, Harrisburg
In partnership with southern Illinois lawmakers, the Southern Illinois Community Foundation (SICF) kicked-off the fundraising campaign called Southern Illinois Strong three weeks ago.
The initiative is an online t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to the t-shirt sales, donations have also been accepted to help local businesses that apply for the grant.
The website for the t-shirts, grant applications and more information can be found here.
