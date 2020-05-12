Fundraising campaign for southern Illinois businesses announces grant recipients

Southern Illinois Strong is an online fundraiser to help area small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. (Source: Southern Illinois Strong)
By Marsha Heller | May 12, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 9:13 AM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fundraiser to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis announced its first round of grant recipients.

Southern Illinois Strong said it will be awarding 18 local small businesses with a $1,500 grant during the week of May 10.

The following businesses were chosen by a random lottery to receive the funds:

  • Kite Hill Vineyards, Carbondale
  • The Apple Tree Gift Shop, Murphysboro
  • The Waffle Company, Mt. Vernon
  • Wildlife Materials, Murphysboro
  • Hakuna Matata Kid Care, Inc., Steeleville
  • Kruz Kennel Service Inc., Waterloo
  • Main Street T's, DuQuoin
  • Mann's Sporting Goods, Pinckneyville
  • Drakes Jewelry LLC, Benton
  • Extreme Exigency LLC, Benton
  • Midwest Music Supply, Marion
  • Tino's on the Tee, Whittington
  • Cristaudo's LLC, Carbondale
  • Curl E Q Salon, Harrisburg
  • Ned's Shed LLC, Vienna
  • Silver Collections, Metropolis
  • Sixth & Vintage Boutique & Market, Metropolis
  • Southern Illinois Inflatables LLC, Harrisburg

In partnership with southern Illinois lawmakers, the Southern Illinois Community Foundation (SICF) kicked-off the fundraising campaign called Southern Illinois Strong three weeks ago.

The initiative is an online t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to the t-shirt sales, donations have also been accepted to help local businesses that apply for the grant.

The website for the t-shirts, grant applications and more information can be found here.

