Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new positive cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 12.
They include: two women in their 40s and two women in their 50s from Williamson County, along with a woman in her 60s from Franklin County.
The health department said some of the people are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, while working in health care settings or through transmission in the community. All are being placed in isolation.
Currently, there are a total of 50 lab-confirmed positive cases in Williamson County with 31 recoveries, and 11 lab-confirmed positive cases in Franklin County with eight recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.