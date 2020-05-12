Fort Campbell soldiers redeploy from NYC’s Javits Center

“As the 586th Field Hospital begins their journey home to their loved ones, I want to express how extremely proud I am of each of our Soldiers, their dedication to the mission, and the level of compassion in patient care they have shown to the people of New York City and surrounding areas,” said Col. Brandon Pretlow, commander, 531st Hospital Center. “While serving at the Javits New York Medical Station, our Soldiers cared for over 1,000 patients. The workload was abundant, the hours were often long, and the challenges were many, but through it all our Soldiers maintained their professionalism and drive to provide the absolute best care possible and maintain the highest of standard, and did it while supporting each other and keeping their spirits up and morale high.”