Fort Campbell soldiers redeploy from NYC’s Javits Center

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 200 Soldiers, who previously deployed to New York City to aid in the fight against COVID, redeployed to Fort Campbell on May 12.
The Soldiers spent more than a month deployed at the Javits New York Medical Station, where they cared for COVID patients.
They are assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, which is part of the 531st Hospital Center.
“As the 586th Field Hospital begins their journey home to their loved ones, I want to express how extremely proud I am of each of our Soldiers, their dedication to the mission, and the level of compassion in patient care they have shown to the people of New York City and surrounding areas,” said Col. Brandon Pretlow, commander, 531st Hospital Center. “While serving at the Javits New York Medical Station, our Soldiers cared for over 1,000 patients. The workload was abundant, the hours were often long, and the challenges were many, but through it all our Soldiers maintained their professionalism and drive to provide the absolute best care possible and maintain the highest of standard, and did it while supporting each other and keeping their spirits up and morale high.”
Immediately upon their return, the service members will undergo a precautionary quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their Families and the Fort Campbell community.
An official welcome home ceremony is being planned for the near future after quarantine is complete.
The soldiers originally deployed from Fort Campbell March 26.
Other soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center remain deployed to New York, where they supervise four Army Reserve medical task forces and numerous individuals from Navy and Air Force units.
These service members are providing support to ten health and hospital facilities in the region
