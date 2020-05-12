First Alert: Cloudy, cool, rainy day

(KFVS) - Cool temps and rain will make it feel more like March instead of May today.
Tuesday is starting off cloudy with on and off showers expected throughout the day.
Highs today will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Normal highs are in the mid 70s.
Rain will continue into Wednesday, with a chance for a few thunderstorms.
Temperatures will climb towards 80 on Thursday. The humidity will also increase.
Rain chances stick with us through the rest of the week. Thunderstorms are possible by the weekend.
