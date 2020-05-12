Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Mo. teen

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Columbia, Missouri teen girl.
According to the Columbia Police Department, 15-year-old Seven S. Holliday was discovered missing from her home at 8 a.m. May 11.
Holliday had left the home with no shoes or personal belongings.
Police believe she is in danger.
During an investigation, police said they learned Holliday had been in contact with some unknown subjects on dating apps.
Holliday is described as a five-feet-one-inch tall, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black and gray sports bra and black shorts.
Anyone with information on Holliday’s whereabouts, a suspect, associate, or vehicle, or any other information related to case is asked to call 911, to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Columbia Police Department at 573 874-7652.
