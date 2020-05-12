Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals rescheduled

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for June 26 through June 28.
The new date for the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals has been set for Oct. 9 through Oct. 11.
According to organizers, participants who have already registered their vehicle will automatically have their registrations transferred to the new dates and can use their original registration confirmation to pick up credentials at the fairgrounds in October. Participants needing a refund can make their request here.
Tickets already purchased by spectators will be honored at the gate for the new dates. Those needing a refund can send a request here.
All requests for refunds must be received no later than Sunday, June 28.
A detailed list of event features for the rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.
More information on the 37th Annual Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals can be found here.
