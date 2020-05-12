Driving Testing Sites Overcrowded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Teenagers who turned 16 in the past several weeks are swamping the Missouri Driver’s License Testing facilities. And it is crowding out those who need get their license for businesses purposes such as truck and delivery drivers. Missouri Highway Patrol is asking to give them time to get those essential workers licensed.
"What we are trying to do is get the people that turn 16 today, and they want to come out here. Is get the word to the parents, look, little Freddy, it’s not essential that you get your drivers license. I know you want it but let’s wait till next week.”
Missouri Highway Patrol Sargent Clark Parrott says that for the first time in 6 weeks, people were able to take the written and skills test.
“As a result, in doing that, we saw over four times the normal traffic in those offices that we normally would have.”
The Cape office usually sees about 16 driving tests during a normal day. But yesterday, they administered over 61 tests and turned down 34 people.
“We’ve had several people come in, that waited yesterday, and they’ve waited today so that they can take their written portions of their commercial driver’s test. And those are essential, we are trying to get those people through.”
He goes on to say that even though they would like to get the essential workers taken care of first, it’s still on a first come first serve basis.
“So we’re just asking people to wear face coverings, sanitize your car, not only for your safety, but for the safety of others.”
Parrott tells KFVS12 that this week there will be only 3 testing facilities open. Cape and poplar bluff will be open all week, while Kennett and Dexter will be alternating throughout the week. He says that hopefully next week, all facilities, will be back to normal.
