Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site open in Murray, Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Behsear is urging Kentuckians to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at four locations throughout the state, including in Murray.
The drive-through testing site located in Murray is at the Murray-Calloway County Regional Hospital.
The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing in Murray is only for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. To register for a test contact the Murray-Calloway County Regional Hospital at 270-753-0704.
“To open Kentucky safely, we need testing and more Kentuckians to sign up to get tested,” Gov. Beshear said. “Right now, we have the capacity to do 30,000 tests weekly. A big part of being healthy at work is being able to be tested. Do your part and sign up today.”
The three other drive-through testing sites are in Hopkinsville, Owensboro and Bowling Green.
Currently, there are 116 COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky. For locations and information, click here.
As of Monday, the Kentucky Department of Health reported 104,001 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
The health department said 6,677 have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 311 deaths and 2,335 recoveries.
Gov. Beshear is expected to give an update on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.