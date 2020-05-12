Clouds & Rain Take Over Today

Clouds and rain will start Tuesday will be across the Heartland during the entire day today. Rain will be scattered so there will be dry periods but cloudy during the day. Northeastern areas in the Heartland have the better chances of getting warmer today and seeing less rain. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of year in the low to upper 50s.
Rain will continue into Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s. Wednesday afternoon and evening we may even see a few thunderstorms in the mix.
Temperatures continue to heat up with sticky air moving in by the end of the week. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we will be in a position to have thunderstorms which will be monitored for the chance of stronger storms possible.
-Lisa
