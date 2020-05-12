Chilly with light rain today. Warmer with more rain on Wednesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing clouds and light rain showers moving across the area. Temperatures are well below average for this time of the year with most areas in the lower to middle 50s at this time. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 50s.
Scattered showers will redevelop across the area as a warm front moves towards the Heartland. These showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us for much of the day Wednesday. Locally heavy rain is possible, especially across our western counties. Temperatures will warm tomorrow as the warm front moves through.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 60s far north to the middle 70s far south.
There will be a chance of thunderstorms through the weekend with the greatest threat form strong storms being Saturday.
