Checking in with Nichole Cartmell

The 1 a.m. alarm clock still goes off like normal. Early yes, but I am thankful to have a job to wake up for. Right now, I am splitting my time between the office and my home. Most of my time in the office is spent making sure we are delivering the news online and on air without any major hiccups. Since so many of our producers and anchors are working from home, someone has to be here to troubleshoot any issues.