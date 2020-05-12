Checking in with Nichole Cartmell

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nichole Cartmell is a reporter and executive producer at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Nichole and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
The 1 a.m. alarm clock still goes off like normal. Early yes, but I am thankful to have a job to wake up for. Right now, I am splitting my time between the office and my home. Most of my time in the office is spent making sure we are delivering the news online and on air without any major hiccups. Since so many of our producers and anchors are working from home, someone has to be here to troubleshoot any issues.
When I am in the station, we practice as much social distance as possible. That’s why you’ll see me reporting from the newsroom instead of the studio, away from anyone else.
The newsroom is a lot more lonely now, even at 2 a.m. There are times when I am the only one in the room. Before all of this, that was rarely the case.
I also find myself on the phone a lot more, just trying to stay in contact with everyone. I am a social butterfly, and thank goodness technology can keep us connected.
After 7:30 a.m., I switch gears and put together new stories that will be featured in The Breakfast Show. This part of my job looks the most different. I do a lot of interviews virtually. Truth be told, I didn’t know what Zoom was before all of this hit. Now, I use it almost every other day. Typically, I shoot, write and edit my stories from home. In some cases, I’ll do in-person interviews, of course using social distancing recommendations.
When you report from home what does your set-up look like?
My setup at home takes over my living room. I think my cat Bella is the most fond of the situation. She seems very eager to help with any project (or provide a distraction, depending on who you ask!).
The living room is my go to spot because a) it's the biggest and b) it has the best lighting. That said, I have found that I keep my living room a lot more clean than ever before. It helps me feel like I have some level of control during these rather uncertain times.
Also, thank goodness for extension cords! It takes a lot of outlets to keep all the camera gear, laptop and phones charged.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
I’ll admit, these are trying times. As an extrovert, I rely heavily on human interaction. For that reason, I am constantly reaching out to others -- text, call, video chat. It’s important to create a community of support so we can get through this together.
I am also taking some more time to slow down and enjoy these quieter times. I have found a new passion for running outside. I am also working my way through my reading list. Right now, I am loving Where the Crawdads Sing.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
You can typically find me live weekday mornings on The Breakfast Show from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. You can also find me on Faceboook (/NicholeCartmellKFVS) and Twitter (@ncartmellKFVS). You can also reach out to me on email (ncartmell@kfvs12.com) with questions, thoughts or story ideas! I’d love to hear from you!
