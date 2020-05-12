Checking in with Kathy Sweeney

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kathy Sweeney is an anchor at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kathy and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
My work day begins at my kitchen counter, where I fire up my laptop and log in to our KFVS systems. I check my email for the list of story assignments.
Each day, I have reporters “assigned” to me…meaning I am their point of contact on their story for that day. They let me know who they’re talking to or if they need help tracking someone down. Once they have their story written, they contact me and I go through it with them. It’s the same model we followed when we all worked under the same roof. Now, it’s a lot of calls and texts and emails to make sure we are all on the same page. I also write and proof the scripts I’ll be reading on Heartland News at 5 and 6.
You’re anchoring from home, what’s your home setup like? Do you still go out in the field for interviews or stories? What’s that like?
My home set-up is a fairly simple one (lucky for me!). I have a camera, ring light and backpack live unit that I turn on at around 4:30 p.m. It’s set up in my living room behind a couch.
I’ve got blue painter’s tape on the floor marking where I put one of the tall kitchen stools we have for our grandkids. Behind me in the shot, you can see two awesome photos taken by my friend Grant Dade—one of the eclipse and one of the KFVS Tower. There’s a bookshelf behind me and I’ve taken to changing the photo you see over my left shoulder each night. Not sure if anyone’s noticed but it’s my way of giving a shout out to those closest to me.
I have not been out to conduct interviews…in fact, I’ve left the house only a handful of times since the pandemic hit.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
Working from home is a juggling act. It’s both relaxing and stressful….easy and difficult. I try to keep myself on a schedule so I take small breaks (because the pups insist on going out) but make sure I’m available when reporters and producers need me.
Just like at the station, the busiest part of my day comes at the end of the day. So I try to get as much done as possible before the rush hits.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
I’m currently anchoring Heartland News at 5 Monday through Friday from my living room “studio,” then joining my friend Jeff Cunningham as we bring you Heartland News at 6 from our homes.
You can find me on Facebook at Kathy Sweeney KFVS and on Twitter at @ksweeneykfvs. I’m not on Snapchat because my daughter told me I’m too old for it (and I agree!).
