Checking in with Carly O’Keefe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Carly O’Keefe is an anchor at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carly and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
My days have been surprisingly full. One would think working from home would be a cake walk, but – as it turns out, it’s a lot harder than it sounds! I am anchoring two newscasts per day from home and trying to collect content remotely for our newscasts. When I am at the station, I know there is a whole crew of very talented, capable and dedicated people backing me up on set. I know if anything goes wrong – they will carry me through the rough spots.
At home – there is just me. Many of the talented folks are still at the station doing all the things that need to be done to put on a newscast, but if a microphone goes out or the video signal drops – none of those talented, very capable people can do a thing to help me at home. It’s all on me. Needless to say, we’ve had a few bumps in the road on this crazy TV experiment.
That said, all-in-all, I feel we have managed to pull off the impossible every day since this pandemic began. Anchoring from home would have been unthinkable even five years ago. The technology we rely on to bring you live coverage in the field has improved and (thankfully) shrunk over the years. Instead of needing and entire van with a 50-foot pole to send a live signal to the station, we now only require something the size of a kindergartener’s backpack.
Technology has also helped me to gather news from a safe distance. I’ve Skyped and Zoomed with healthcare professionals, public health officials, first responders, and everyday folks to tell the stories that impact folks in the Heartland. That said, I’ll admit I am still a Zoom and Skype novice and just about every interview has a few minutes of both the interview subject and myself laughing about how we can’t quite figure out how to make the picture full screen, or someone is muted who needs to be heard and we can’t figure out how to unmute them.
You’re anchoring from home, what’s your home setup like? Do you still go out in the field for interviews or stories? What’s that like?
I set up the camera, tripod, lights, microphone and LiveU backpack in my home office upstairs. I basically just used what I had to create a small set for me to anchor Heartland News at Noon and Heartland News Now at 4:00. I have a monitor and my laptop, and I put graphics from each show in the monitors. With the addition of a rather rickety second-hand desk lamp that I scored for $3 at last year’s St. Francis C.A.R.E. yard sale I added depth to the shot with soft background lighting. My boss thinks I need a blue filter to really nail the look, but as of this point – I have not figured out how to make that happen.
I do not go out in the field to shoot things, or I should say I haven’t yet -- simply because my camera and tripod are static for the newscast shots. If I take down the whole set up to take the camera out of the house there would be a very good chance I would fail to set it back up correctly in time to do the next newscast. If breaking news should happen down the street – I will definitely grab my camera and run for it. So far, my corner of southern Illinois has remained rather quiet and my interviews have been accomplished through Skype or Zoom.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
Don’t forget to shower! Early on, I found myself waking up very early and going straight to work on my computer with my morning cup of coffee in my bathrobe and PJs. I’ll admit the level of comfort there beats heels and a dress any day of the week and twice on Sunday. But once I start work for the day I find it difficult to take a break and actually get ready.
It happened quite a few times where it would suddenly be 11:15, 45 minutes until show time, and I would still be rockin’ the bedhead and PJs. For someone with a normal office job, that might not be a problem. Or -- it might. I fear with the rise of video conferencing throughout this pandemic a lot of folks have probably gotten caught by their boss still in their jammies hours after clocking in.
For me, it’s not just a vanity thing (although I wouldn’t be caught dead on TV in my bathrobe). It’s just so easy to forego the routine you established when going into the actual office where you see co-workers, and your boss and your boss’s boss. For me, losing that routine really threw my day for a loop. My suggestion is to make a new routine and try to stick to it as best you can. It gives me some sense of normalcy in this crazy time. It also kind of helps me to remember what day it is! (Joking/not joking).
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
You can watch me in my home office (theoretically showered) on Heartland News at Noon and Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday on KFVS-TV. You can follow me on Facebook at Carly O’Keefe KFVS, Instagram at CarlyOK12, or on Twitter @CarlyO12.
