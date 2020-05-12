Checking in with Carly O’Keefe

I do not go out in the field to shoot things, or I should say I haven’t yet -- simply because my camera and tripod are static for the newscast shots. If I take down the whole set up to take the camera out of the house there would be a very good chance I would fail to set it back up correctly in time to do the next newscast. If breaking news should happen down the street – I will definitely grab my camera and run for it. So far, my corner of southern Illinois has remained rather quiet and my interviews have been accomplished through Skype or Zoom.