Carterville, Ill. police officer tests positive for COVID-19

“Foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has affected a City employee and our thoughts are with the officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service. The City of Carterville has been proactive to reduce exposure risks for our employees and the public, and we will continue to do so. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prepared for the possible scenarios from an employee testing positive for COVID-19. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully capable of delivering public safety services.”

Mayor Bradley M. Robinson