Carterville, Ill. police officer tests positive for COVID-19
A Carterville police officer tested positive for COVID-19.
By Amber Ruch | May 12, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 1:25 PM

According to the City of Carterville, the employee is currently recovering at home in isolation and does not require hospitalization.

They said the employee’s identity and specific work responsibilities will not be released. The City said it would also not comment on their medical condition to protect their privacy.

The officer will not return to work until the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department deems it appropriate.

The City said the employees of the Carterville Police Department are being tested for COVID-19 and precautions are being taken within the department.

“Foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has affected a City employee and our thoughts are with the officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service. The City of Carterville has been proactive to reduce exposure risks for our employees and the public, and we will continue to do so. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prepared for the possible scenarios from an employee testing positive for COVID-19. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully capable of delivering public safety services.”
Mayor Bradley M. Robinson

