Carterville, Ill. police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carterville police officer tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the City of Carterville, the employee is currently recovering at home in isolation and does not require hospitalization.
They said the employee’s identity and specific work responsibilities will not be released. The City said it would also not comment on their medical condition to protect their privacy.
The officer will not return to work until the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department deems it appropriate.
The City said the employees of the Carterville Police Department are being tested for COVID-19 and precautions are being taken within the department.
