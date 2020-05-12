Carbondale police investigating after 2 shot

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after two gunshot victims were treated at different hospitals.
At around 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, police say they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Dorthella Street and Lynda Drive.
Police say a gunshot victim was taken to a Carbondale hospital and another taken to a Murphysboro hospital. They said one was treated and released and the other is still being treated for “non-life-threatening” injuries.
According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.
