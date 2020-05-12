Carbondale man arrested after police chase

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Carbondale man was arrested on multiple charges for leading police on a chase Monday night.
Officers were called to the 700 block of S. Lewis Ln. shortly before 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person displaying a gun.
When officers arrived, the suspect took off running into a residence.
A few hours later, officers said they spotted the suspect leaving the residence and taking off in a vehicle.
The officers chased after the suspect and were able to stop him.
Police identified the suspect as Kevonta C. Thomas.
He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Thomas was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to real property, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, aggravated fleeing to elude, reckless driving and several other traffic violations.
