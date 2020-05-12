Cape Riverfront Market to return to walk-up format

“We are pleased to be able to return to a traditional, walk-up setting for the Cape Riverfront Market event, and to be able to continue facilitating the market as an essential service to the community during this time. Although the event will be returning to a walking-based format, customers should anticipate vendors being spaced at least 6 feet apart, no public seating, music or demonstrations, and customers may be asked to wash or sanitize their hands in individual vendor stalls before handling any product,” said Emily Vines, Cape Riverfront Market manager.