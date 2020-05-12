Cape Riverfront Market to return to walk-up format

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market will return to a walk-up format.
It will start on Saturday, May 16 at the Century Casino on Main Street.
The market opened for the season on May 2 as a drive-thru-only event. After maintaining the drive-thru for two weeks, the Market was given clearance from the Cape Girardeau Health Department to return to a walk-up setting, as long as social distancing and sanitation practices were implemented.
“We are pleased to be able to return to a traditional, walk-up setting for the Cape Riverfront Market event, and to be able to continue facilitating the market as an essential service to the community during this time. Although the event will be returning to a walking-based format, customers should anticipate vendors being spaced at least 6 feet apart, no public seating, music or demonstrations, and customers may be asked to wash or sanitize their hands in individual vendor stalls before handling any product,” said Emily Vines, Cape Riverfront Market manager.
Customers attending the Market are strongly encouraged to wear face masks to the event, and to pre-order the items that they are interested in purchasing prior to Saturday events moving forward.
You can find vendor contact and product information by clicking here or on the Cape Riverfront Market Facebook page.
The Cape Riverfront Market is operated by Old Town Cape, Inc. and takes place each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
