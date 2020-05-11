What you need to know May 11

Monday will be cool and calm.
By Marsha Heller | May 11, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 4:09 AM

First Alert Weather

Monday is starting off chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Some northern counties could even have frost.

Most of the day will be sunny, but clouds will gradually increase heading into the evening.

It will be less breezy today with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain will move in late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Scattered light showers will stick around for the rest of Tuesday.

The second half of the week is looking warm, humid and possibly stormy.

Highs will be in the 80s.

