What you need to know May 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 11.
Monday is starting off chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Some northern counties could even have frost.
Most of the day will be sunny, but clouds will gradually increase heading into the evening.
It will be less breezy today with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Rain will move in late tonight into early Tuesday morning.
Scattered light showers will stick around for the rest of Tuesday.
The second half of the week is looking warm, humid and possibly stormy.
Highs will be in the 80s.
- An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck its own support vessel near its target, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15.
- The first phase in reopening Kentucky’s economy begins on Monday, May 11.
- The number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is expected to surge past 80,000 today.
- U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country.
- Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
- A Cape Girardeau respiratory therapist had a great Mother’s Day gift on Sunday after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result.
- The Mark Twain National Forest has released their plan to reopen recreation sites that were temporarily shut down.
- A Houston couple, married for 68 years, says they thought COVID-19 would be the end of both of them, but after a month, they are now celebrating their recoveries.
