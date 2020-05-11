Water flushing begins in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson, Missouri began flushing the water distribution and hydrant system on Monday, May 11.
Crews with the Jackson Fire and Rescue will be flushing they water main and hydrants throughout the city from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. until the program is complete.
The city said this could affect every household, business and industry because the water supply is on a loop-type system.
A schedule of areas to be flushed each week can be found on the City of Jackson’s website or on the Fire Department’s website.
The program is completed once a year to remove any mineral sediment which can build up in the pipes and to help maintain the valves and the hydrant system.
The flushing also improves water quality.
The City of Jackson said the flushing activities do not affect the safety of the water supply, but the water may appear cloudy or discolored while the lines are flushed, due to a temporary stirring of sediments.
Water customers are recommend to do the following on and after scheduled flushing days:
- Refrain from doing the laundry because the sediments can damage and discolor your laundry, particularly whites.
- Open and run your taps to clear up any discoloration that may still exist. Discoloration may persist for a few days after flushing is completed.
- Wait for the water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.
- After flushing, residents should to do a thorough cleaning and inspection of the plumbing in their homes. Remove faucet screens and clean any sediment that collects on the screens.
