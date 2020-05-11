U.S. Rte. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight May 13

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Route 61 will close overnight on Wednesday, May 13.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Route 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews install culvert pipes under the road overnight.
Work will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The southbound on ramp will remain open while the northbound off ramp will be closed during these hours.
This is part of the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
