Twin Rivers High School celebrates military graduates

BROSELEY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some seniors have yet to walk across the commencement stage.
Those graduates moving on to military service might have to miss their high school graduation, but one Heartland school made sure that didn’t happen.
“I’m just honestly gonna miss everyone," said Alayna Stokan, Twin Rivers High School graduate.
Stokan and Jordan Rose won’t make it to their rescheduled graduation.
“I leave on Sunday,” said Stokan.
“I leave on the 25th,” said Rose.
These students are off to basic training, but before they go, officials at Twin Rivers held a private ceremony.
“We had an actual ceremony like it would be a graduation and then we had our class come in those who wanted to come and they sat in the bleachers and watched and had our families sit with us on the floor,” said Stokan.
She said it was special.
“I liked having my family there and my friends, being able to kind of have a graduation even though we won’t be there for the actual one.”
Rose said it was a chance to have the send-off they deserve.
“I think it was more the fact that our family and friends were there more than actually getting to a graduation because like who could care less about a graduation. I was just happy people were there to say farewell basically,” he said.
Stokan said this isn’t how she imagined her senior year, but she’s thankful for a bittersweet ending.
“We’ve missed most of our senior year and so I was kind of glad that they had a graduation. A last thing that we got to do together and everything because this is supposed to be our year, the most memorable and most of it was shut down short.”
The rest of the Twin Rivers High School graduating class will participate in the graduation ceremony on June 14.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.