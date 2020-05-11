Traffic stop led to chase on U.S. 45 North in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a chase on U.S. 45 North on Sunday, May 10.
Elizabeth Wright, 27, of Mayfield, was charged with fleeing or evading police first degree, wanton endangerment first degree, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, speeding 26 or more over the limit and numerous other traffic offenses.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a southbound vehicle on U.S. 45 North near KY 408 around 5:30 p.m. for speeding at 91 miles per hour.
They say the vehicle sped up through the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ky 408, driving recklessly. It reportedly swerved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 112 miles per hour, and the driver nearly rear ended another vehicle near Hickory Road on U.S. 45 North.
Deputies say the driver almost lost control of the vehicle, swerving over into the emergency lane, but came to a stop.
They say there were five people inside the vehicle and Wright was driving. She was arrested and the other occupants were released.
