Tenn. nears 15K COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced 217 new COVID-19 cases, one death, and 159 recoveries on Sunday, May 10.
Currently, 14,985 have tested positive for the virus in Tennessee, including 243 deaths and 7,528 recoveries.
Approximately 261,869 have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.
On Sunday, 9,121 individuals were tested for the virus.
According to TDH, more than 23,000 Tennesseans received a free COVID-19 test at 67 drive-through sites across the state during the month of April.
Nurses with the TDH and Tennessee National Guard medics conducted the tests at each site, with results delivered within 72 hours of testing.
