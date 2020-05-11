Teacher and student share bond as cancer survivors

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s no question that a bond between teacher and student can be a special one.
At MD Williams Intermediate School, fourth-grade teacher Kristin Foust and student Braxton Hogland share a bond like no other in that both are cancer survivors.
Foust found out she had thyroid cancer, while studying at Arkansas State.
Three surgeries and six months later, she was cancer-free. Each year, she tells her students her story for three reasons:
“You don’t know what everybody is going through, so you need to be kind to them,” Foust says. “Cancer can affect anybody, and [the third reason is], everyone is different in their own way, and it’s okay to be different.”
Enter Braxton Hogland.
He had Mrs. Foust for the 3rd and 4th grade. Braxton hasn’t had a typical childhood as he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014, but he stayed positive through it all.
“We were driving to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and I was crying the whole way," his mother, Kerry, says. “He looked and he just went ‘mom, it’s going to be okay.’ and that is so Braxton.”
He battled leukemia until 2017 when, much like his teacher, Braxton also beat cancer. Fast forward two years to the third grade. Foust said he was shy and didn’t talk much, but as she shared her experience with Braxton, their relationship grew.
“That kind of makes us similar, kind of the same," Foust said during one of their first interactions. “And he just kind of nodded and smiled and I think after that day, it kind of built this relationship between the two of us that he knew that he could trust me.”
As their relationship grew, Braxton started to come out of his shell, and recently, before MD Williams closed due to the coronavirus, the school was having a fundraiser to fight cancer.
Braxton has also shared his story to other 4th graders while encouraging them to support not only him but Mrs. Foust as well.
His message to anyone fighting cancer is this:
“Be strong,” Braxton says.
