'Survivor: Winners at War’ finale May 13

(CBS) - “It All Boils Down to This” – Winners battle it out, but only one will be crowned Sole Survivor and take home the $2 million prize.
Also, after living on the Edge of Extinction for a long time, castaways dig deep for a shot to get back in the game, on the three-hour season finale of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. on KFVS12.
The following are the 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
- Ben Driebergen (36) - Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
- Denise Stapley (48) - Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
- Michele Fitzgerald (29) - Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
- Sarah Lacina (34) - Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
- Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45) - Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
Edge of Extinction:
- Natalie Anderson (33) - Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
- Amber Mariano (40) - Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
- Danni Boatwright (43) - Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
- Ethan Zohn (45) - Winner of “Africa” (2001)
- Rob Mariano (43) - Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
- Parvati Shallow (36) - Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)
- Yul Kwon (44) - Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)
- Wendell Holland (35) - Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
- Adam Klein (28) - Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
- Tyson Apostol (39), voted to Edge of Extinction for the second time - Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
- Sophie Georgina Clarke (29) - Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36) - Winner of “One World” (2012)
- Jeremy Collins (41) - Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
- Nick Wilson (28) - Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
Left Edge of Extinction:
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (44) - Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) and “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary.
Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.