Study: Growing demand for engineers in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A new study released by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) shows there will be a growing demand for engineers in the Commonwealth over the next decade.
According to the CPE study, engineering jobs will increase more than 11.2 percent in Kentucky by 2029, which outpaces the national average of 10.8 percent.
The report shows that degrees and other credentials in manufacturing, engineering technology, industrial engineering and civil engineering are expected to be in high demand and drive job growth in the state.
Currently, there are 27,290 engineering-related jobs in Kentucky and the need will increase to 30,000 over the next 10 years.
CPE President Aaron Thompson said the state should start training individuals now for engineering careers in order to meet the future need.
“COVID-19 has brought us to an inflection point in our economy,” Thompson said. “If we wish to harness this opportunity to fuel stable, high-paying jobs, we must redouble our focus on higher education and continue to support the groundwork on college campuses. Now is the time to train and prepare for the years ahead.”
According to researchers 54 percent of alumni from Kentucky engineering programs remain in the state, compared to an average of 43 percent in other states. Researchers said this is due to improved and competitive wages in the state .
In 2019, the median salary for industrial engineers in Kentucky totaled $76,400 and electrical engineers earned around $86,700 annually.
According to the study, the median household income in Kentucky of close to $46,500.
