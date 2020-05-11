Spring Clean-Up postponed in Carbondale due to COVID-19

Spring Clean-Up postponed in Carbondale due to COVID-19
The City of Carbondale has postponed its Spring Clean-up until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. (Source: City of Carbondale)
By Marsha Heller | May 11, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:06 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has postponed its annual Residential Spring Clean-Up until further notice.

The City said they postponed the clean-up day due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The wants to make sure the employees at Refuse and Recycling are protected when they handle the trash received during the program.

Carbondale has also suspended bulk item pick-up until further notice.

Residents are asked to keep non-perishable items that will not fit into their trash carts.

A large scale city-wide clean-up date will be announced at a later time once regular services can resume.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.