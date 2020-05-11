Spring Clean-Up postponed in Carbondale due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has postponed its annual Residential Spring Clean-Up until further notice.
The City said they postponed the clean-up day due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The wants to make sure the employees at Refuse and Recycling are protected when they handle the trash received during the program.
Carbondale has also suspended bulk item pick-up until further notice.
Residents are asked to keep non-perishable items that will not fit into their trash carts.
A large scale city-wide clean-up date will be announced at a later time once regular services can resume.
