Southern Seven Health Department reports 2 recovered cases, 4 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported two new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Both individuals are from Pulaski County.
Currently, there are 40 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
The Health Department also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
All persons are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 50’s
- Union County: One female 10’s, one female 20’s, one female 40’s
Several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 107 cases and 1 death.
