Solid waste rate changes are possibly underway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the Solid Waste Department in Cape Girardeau said residents are recycling more but there are some changes you need to know about.
Cape Girardeau Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said residential recycling rates are up but businesses aren’t recycling as much.
“With all them being shut down, they aren’t generating the material like they normally do," he said.
City manager Scott Meyer said you may see some changes to your garbage and recycling bills come July.
“Because of the recycling has been a huge change, and the world market basically fell out the bottom, we are doing a 5 percent change in the solid waste fees,” Meyer said.
Meyer said this is something the council talks about each year, and because of recycling cost increases something has to be done.
Water rates will also increase by 2.5 percent. Meyer said the average bill would go from $78.82 to $80.65.
He said despite the changes to your bills, it’s still important to recycle.
“We encourage people to recycle as much as they can because that helps keep the trash stream smaller and helps the environments,” he said.
If the council approves the rate changes, they will go into effect in July.
