Sixth Saline County resident tests positive for COVID-19

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Monday, May 11 of a Saline County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual, a male in his 60’s, is at home and doing well in isolation.
This is the sixth confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Saline County.
Illinois Department of Public Health, the local healthcare provider, Egyptian Health Department, and the individual have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
