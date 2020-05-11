Sheriff: Massac Co. Sheriff’s Office will not enforce Gov. Pritzker’s executive order

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County sheriff posted a statement on Facebook on not enforcing Governor JB Pritzker’s executive order.
In the statement, the sheriff said the order was not a law.
Sheriff Chad Kaylor said the sheriff’s office cannot legally enforce the order as it stands because law enforcement must have a state statute to enforce any order or a judge’s signature on an order to enforce it.
Regardless, he asked residents to use common sense and respect.
“The Coronavirus is real and has invaded our county,” he said in the statement. “We are incredibly lucky it has been held to a minimum. There remain many unanswered questions about the virus. If you choose to follow the Governor’s Executive Order and health guidelines, I ask that you respect the decision of those that do not. If you choose not to follow the Governor’s Executive Order and health guidelines, I ask that you respect the decision of those that do."
Sheriff Kaylor asked residents to use social distancing when possible, and to continue washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.
