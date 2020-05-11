Salem woman arrested on drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Salem woman was arrested on drug and other charges Saturday night in Paducah.
Officers saw a vehicle with a brake light out and stopped it around 11:40 p.m.
The driver, April Hunter, 38, of Salem, admitted her driver’s license was suspended and that she had no insurance on the vehicle.
According to police, when one of the officers returned to his police cruiser, another officer saw Hunter remove something and put it down the front of her pants.
Upon her arrest, Hunter removed a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine from her pants.
Officers searched her vehicle and found an open container of alcohol under the driver’s seat.
Hunter was arrested on the charges listed below and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
- first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- tampering with physical evidence
- driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license
- having no brake lights
- possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to produce an insurance card
- an outstanding warrant charging her with parole violation
